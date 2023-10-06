Mikhail Eydelman Sells 20,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

