MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $418.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $336.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.76. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,306,543.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,306,543.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,378 shares of company stock valued at $63,442,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.