Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.24

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.24 and traded as low as C$101.50. Morguard shares last traded at C$102.12, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morguard from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C$8.19 EPS for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of C$306.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 26.1597938 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently -2.56%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

