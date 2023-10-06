Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.88. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

