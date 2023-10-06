NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.67 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

