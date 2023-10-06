NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

