NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

