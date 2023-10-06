NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

