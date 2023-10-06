NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of NMI worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $11,769,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 35.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 217,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 94.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

