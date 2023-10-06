Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSC opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

