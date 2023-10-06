NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 559 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 32,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $304.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.55 and a 200-day moving average of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.