Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.07

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.07 and traded as low as $25.66. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 14,343 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%.
Norwood Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
