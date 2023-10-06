Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 396,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

