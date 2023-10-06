OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.46 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after buying an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

