OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OneSpan Stock Down 2.9 %

OneSpan stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

