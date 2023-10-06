Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ooma Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ooma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ooma by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ooma by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

