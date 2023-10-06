Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.89

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.89 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 143,818 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.89. The company has a market capitalization of £104.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

