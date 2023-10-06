Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.