Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $10,613,700.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

