Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Trading Up 31.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
