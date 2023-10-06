Paul Gu Sells 15,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $24,725,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $646,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $587,437.89.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

