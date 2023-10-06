Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 13,147 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,132,351.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $1,191,381.14.

On Friday, September 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,207,249.36.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72.

On Monday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.