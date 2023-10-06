PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.95.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

