PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.