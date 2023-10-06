PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

