PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.66. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $159.87 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

