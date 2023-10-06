Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

