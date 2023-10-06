Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $626.62

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 626.62 ($7.57) and traded as low as GBX 574 ($6.94). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 582 ($7.03), with a volume of 6,461 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,711.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.62.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills bought 3,303 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £19,884.06 ($24,034.88). Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

