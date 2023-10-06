Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 435 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.