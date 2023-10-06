Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,722.25, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

