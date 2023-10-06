Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NYSE WEC opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

