Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 23,000 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 23,000 shares of Count stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$14,099.00 ($8,980.25).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 159,840 shares of Count stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$98,621.28 ($62,816.10).

Count Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Count Increases Dividend

Count Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Count’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. Count’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

