Raymond (Ray) Kellerman Purchases 23,000 Shares of Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 23,000 shares of Count stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$14,099.00 ($8,980.25).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 28th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 159,840 shares of Count stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$98,621.28 ($62,816.10).
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
