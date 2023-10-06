REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 381.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 84,708 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $758,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $497,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.