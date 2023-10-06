Reviewing FitLife Brands (FTLF) and Its Peers

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FitLife Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FitLife Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 176 524 762 54 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 94.67%. Given FitLife Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million $4.43 million 25.00 FitLife Brands Competitors $313.08 million -$184.69 million -5.24

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% FitLife Brands Competitors -66.00% -39.11% -8.72%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.