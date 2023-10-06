RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.53.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $76,771,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 321.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RH by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $240.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

