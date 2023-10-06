Richard John Burns Sells 192 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $19,219.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

