RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.84. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

