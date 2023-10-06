RNC Capital Management LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

