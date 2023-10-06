RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

