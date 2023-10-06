Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.72 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.