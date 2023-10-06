Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.52

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.52 and traded as low as $37.55. Safran shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 94,301 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAFRY
Safran Stock Up 0.1 %
Safran Company Profile
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.