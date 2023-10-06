Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.52

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.52 and traded as low as $37.55. Safran shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 94,301 shares trading hands.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

