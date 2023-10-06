Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $13.80 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average of $183.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

