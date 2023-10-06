SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.62

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.12. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 3,953 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. State Street Corp raised its position in SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

