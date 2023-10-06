Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Sempra Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Sempra by 8.5% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.25%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.