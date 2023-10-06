Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.16

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.16 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.41). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 238,502 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £688.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,913.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.16.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

