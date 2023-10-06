Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVL opened at $24.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

