Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

