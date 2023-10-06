Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Sells $407,222.82 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Matthew Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

