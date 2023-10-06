Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $166.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

SPOT stock opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

