Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

